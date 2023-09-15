Putin briefs Lukashenko on his talks with Kim Jong Un

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"As you know, just recently I had a meeting with the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. I would like to inform you about the discussion on the situation in the region, which is also important, but also, of course, on our most acute issue, the situation on the Ukrainian track, around the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said in his opening remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Belarusian counterpart.

He said he was glad to meet with the Belarusian leader again and thanked him for agreeing to come.