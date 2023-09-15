Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 80 times over day

BELGOROD, September 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces fired over 80 different munitions at the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, five mortar shells were fired at the village of Krasnoye, four artillery shells at the village of Ziborovka, three mortar shells each at the villages of Terezovka and Sereda. The enemy also dropped an explosive device from a drone on Sereda. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled with grenade launchers 29 times," Gladkov wrote.

According to the governor, on September 14, the Ukrainian forces fired 11 artillery shells at the village of Krasny Khutor, eight artillery shells at the village of Nekhoteyevka, six artillery shells each at the villages of Shchetinovka and Cheremoshnoye. An explosive device was dropped from a drone on the village of Solntsevka.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, two shrapnel munitions were dropped from a drone on the outskirts of the village of Kolotilovka. The outskirts of the village of Terebreno came under artillery fire two times.