MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The crews of Russian attack helicopters and fighter planes have carried out 14 airstrikes on the accumulation of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kupyansk area, Sergey Zybinsky, the spokesman for the Russian battlegroup West, told TASS.

"The crews of Ka-52, Mi-28 attack helicopters and attack aviation carried out 14 missile strikes on the accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the 14th, 32nd Ukrainian mechanized brigades and territorial defense units near Senkovka, Petropavlovka, Kotlyarovka, Vishnevaya and Nadiya," he said.

According to Zybinsky, the battlegroup's artillery destroyed two M109 and 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, as well as a M777 howitzer in near Revucheye, Peschanoye and Malaya Shavkovka.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to up to a company of personnel, an M113 armored fighting vehicle, three unmanned aerial vehicles," Zybinsky listed.