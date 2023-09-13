Russia sure to respond to Chisinau’s expulsion of Sputnik Moldova agency head — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia will definitely respond to Moldova's expulsion of Vitaly Denisov, head of the Sputnik Moldova news agency, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on anti-Russian actions taken by the Moldovan government.

As the diplomat noted, the course being pursued by official Chisinau, which is geared toward suppressing any manifestations of dissent and eradicating undesirable sources of information, "is acquiring increasingly grotesque forms."

"We demand that the relevant international structures give a proper assessment of the Moldovan authorities' actions," Zakharova stated. "As for our response, it will certainly follow."

The diplomat also drew attention to the anti-Russian nature of the expulsion decision. "Its purpose is to cleanse the Moldovan information space of media undesirable to the authorities as well as to intimidate dissenters."

"The Moldovan government has once again demonstrated that its statements regarding commitment to the ideals of democracy and pluralism of opinions are worth nothing," Zakharova stressed.

"This directly violates Chisinau's international legal obligations regarding the observance of freedom of expression and respect for the rights of media and journalists," the diplomat said.

Moldovan immigration officials placed Denisov in a car on Wednesday morning, preventing him from packing his bags or taking his pets with him, and then transported him to the airport with an order that he be deported via the first available flight. He has been banned from re-entering Moldova for 10 years. The deportation order noted that Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov had been informed about the incident.