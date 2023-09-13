Ukrainian missile attack damages 7 apartment buildings, one smaller home

SEVASTOPOL, September 13. /TASS/. A recent Ukrainian missile attack damaged windows and rooftops of seven apartment buildings and a single-family home, Acting Sevastopol Governor Yevgeny Gorlov said.

"We have made an inspection: It’s eight buildings [that sustained damage], seven of them are apartment buildings, and one more is a single-family home with the floorspace of about 300 square meters. About 60 windows and four rooftops were damaged," he said at an official meeting.

The official said the city will help with repairing the houses.

"The property management company is engaged with the population at the scene. Damage is being documented and the roofs are being cleared of fragments. We are about to start repairs," Gorlov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had fired 10 cruise missiles at the Sevastopol Shipyard overnight, and seven of them were intercepted by air defense systems.