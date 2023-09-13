Putin, Kim Jong Un did not discuss DPRK’s statements on risks of nuclear war — Kremlin

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not discuss the risks of a nuclear war during their talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, it was not discussed at all," the spokesman told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Earlier, addressing the participants of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam said that the US is bringing the situation in the Northeast Asian region "to the limit of the outbreak of nuclear war."

When asked to comment on foreign media publications that allegedly discussed the possibility of deploying North Korean servicemen on the Russia-Ukraine border, Peskov said: "No, they did not touch [this issue] in any way. They talked about the development of bilateral relations."