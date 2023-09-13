Space industry being mark of pride for Russia, Putin says

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russia is proud of development of its space industry, President Vladimir Putin said during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"This time, as we have agreed, [we meet] at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. We are proud of development of this industry with us. This is our new facility," the Russian leader said.

Leaders of Russia and North Korea visited the launch facility designed for Soyuz-2 family launch vehicles and took a look at the process of Angara launch site construction progress.