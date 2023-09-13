Russian-DPRK dialogue enters pre-COVID path — diplomat about Kim’s visit

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. The contacts between Russia and North Korea have entered the pre-COVID path and are actively developing at the moment, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has told TASS, commenting on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s ongoing visit to Russia.

"Lately, these contacts have been returning to their pre-COVID path," she said. "And I would like to stress once again that our contacts have been developing literally on a day-to-day basis, in a number of directions.".