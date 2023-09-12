Putin says he communicates with Armenian PM Pashinyan regularly

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he stays in touch with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"He [Armenia’s PM Pashinyan] recently sent me a detailed letter. He and I communicate, we have no problems with Armenia here, nor have we any problems with Prime Minister Pashinyan, as we communicate regularly," the Russian leader told a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, Pashinyan said that Putin was well-informed about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Armenian premier also said that the idea behind his recent phone calls with foreign leaders had been to share this information with those of his allies "who have not been informed of certain important aspects" of the situation.