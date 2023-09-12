Only Russian victory in Ukraine can do away with US global hegemony — analyst

NICOSIA, September 12. /TASS/. Only a Russian victory in Ukraine can put an end to the US hegemony and make the world truly multipolar, Mikis Filaniotis, a member of the Coordinating Council of the International Movement of Russophiles, told TASS on Tuesday.

He was speaking ahead of participating in the 18th National and the 1st International Conventions of Friends of Russia, which will be held in Bulgaria from September 15-17. The international convention, which will happen under the motto "With Russia in Our Hearts," is expected to bring together representatives of more than 20 countries.

"Russia is now at the forefront of the fight against the hegemony of the United States, and only its victory in Ukraine will be able to put an end to this hegemony, making the world truly multipolar. Doing so won’t be possible without a Russian victory," Filaniotis said. "Many countries, including in Africa, realize this, and they are inspired by the fact that Russia is resisting NATO, resisting the West's attempts to turn Ukraine into its foothold. The recent decision to expand BRICS is proof of this."

Filaniotis expressed hope that the upcoming convention in Bulgaria will adopt a charter of the International Russophile Movement.

"The strength of Russia and Russophilism is in the triad: a strong state, traditional values and multipolarity. These are the three pillars on which our movement rests," the activist said.