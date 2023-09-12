Putin postpones conversation about his presidential nomination until end of this year

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin postponed the conversation about his possible nomination for presidential elections until the end of the year, when the parliament defines the election date.

"According to the law, the parliament must decide in the end of this year. When the decision is made, when the election date is announced, then we will talk," the head of state said during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin may announce his plans for 2024 after the timeframe for nomination of presidential candidacies is set.