Russian units wipe out 71,500 Ukrainian servicemen since start of counteroffensive — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost 71,500 servicemen since the beginning of the counteroffensive and there are no results, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Ukraine is conducting a so-called counteroffensive. Of course, there are no results. Now we are not going to assess it - whether it is a failure or not. There are no results, there are losses. Big ones. Since the beginning of this counteroffensive, 71,500 servicemen have been destroyed [by Russian units]," Putin said.

According to him, Kiev has already lost 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of various classes.