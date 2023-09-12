Power of Siberia to be linked to Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipeline — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline will be linked to the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline, with both of them to be integrated into Russia’s single gas supply system, President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We plan to interconnect Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines and later to integrate them into the country’s single gas supply system," he said, adding that it will allow "integrating Russia’s western and eastern gas transmission networks."

