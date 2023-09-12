Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The units of Russia’s battlegroup Center have repulsed six Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area, the enemy has lost about 40 servicemen, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the central battlegroup, backed up by artillery, assault units and army aviation, repulsed and thwarted six attacks of the 63rd Ukrainian mechanized brigade in the area of the Torsky ledge, as well as the 67th mechanized brigade and the 12th Azov special brigade (recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in the area of the Serebryansky forestry," Savchuk said.

According to him, the enemy's losses in this area amounted to about 40 fighters, an armored combat vehicle and a pickup truck.

In addition, the bomber aviation of the battlegroup carried out four strikes on two command and observation posts, two points of temporary deployment of the enemy in the area of Kirovsk and Serebryanka settlements.

According to Savchuk, the air defense of the group shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.