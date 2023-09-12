Kremlin promises rather long speech by Putin at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a rather long speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), after which an interesting discussion is expected, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The plenary session of the EEF is scheduled to begin at 8:00 Moscow time (15:00 local time).

"Putin will give a fairly extensive speech, mainly devoted to this particular region - the Far East, and then the discussion, as a rule, will not be limited only to Far Eastern issues," Peskov said, adding that all other issues that affect Russia in some way will also be discussed. He expects "a very, very interesting discussion," while Putin's activities at the EEF are expected to last until late at night.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer; TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.