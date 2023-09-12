Putin meets with Laotian vice president at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Laotian Vice President Pany Yathotou at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Later, she will take part in the forum’s plenary session.

"Please, convey my warmest wishes and regards to the president of Laos. We hope to see him in Russia, I think, in October," Putin said.

He noted that Russia and Laos have been enjoying good friendly relations for a long time.

"Our relations are developing on multiple tracks," Putin said, noting cooperation in the economic and humanitarian fields.

"Interaction continues along the line of military agencies. I am confident that all of this has good prospects for development," the Russian leader added.

As reported earlier, the Russian leader will also interact with China’s Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on the sidelines of the EEF later today.