Putin ‘hardly sleeps’ during long-distance business trips — Kremlin Spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has to work day and night when traveling to another time zone, so he "hardly sleeps" during such business trips, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov shared in an interview with Izvestia on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

On Tuesday, the president will speak at the plenary session of the EEF. Peskov noted that Putin has a lot of events to attend, but the night before his speech, he "always finalizes his speech, meets with aides, inserts some new items into the text, and prepares for the discussion."

The Kremlin spokesman called the journalist's remark that the president hardly sleeps at all fair. "During trips to opposite time zones, which usually last no more than three days, the president does not actually switch to local time, he lives according to Moscow time. When it's daytime in Moscow, he works, when it's nighttime in Moscow, he also works, only according to local time. So, yes, he hardly sleeps on such days," Peskov said.