Putin to announce presidential campaign plans after nomination timeframe set — spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may state his plans for 2024 after the timeframe for nomination of presidential candidacies is defined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for Izvestia.

The spokesman noted that Putin has "made no statements yet" regarding his participation or non-participation in the upcoming presidential election. When asked, when he may do it, Peskov proposed to wait until the election date and the timeframe for nomination is set.

"When they announce the election date, the end date for nomination will appear as well - this is your timeframe, you’ll see everything yourself," he promised.

Talking about the criteria that Putin will take into consideration when making his decision, Peskov quoted the president himself.

"He said it repeatedly that most important things for him are the support of the people and the ability to do more for the people," the spokesman said.

"The head of state has proven it repeatedly that his resource is far from being depleted; his ideas find support in the society, among political forces in the regions and so forth. I am certain that even the outcome of the recent elections once again prove just how high the support for him is. Of course, he will consider this," Peskov underscored.