Russia say its forces struck command post of Ukrainian 100th Territorial Defense Brigade

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a command post of the Ukrainian 100th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A command post of the Ukrainian 100th Territorial Defense Brigade was struck near the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, operational-tactical and army aircraft, rocket forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups hit Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in 132 areas.

In addition, an ST-68 radar for detecting and tracking low-altitude targets was destroyed near the village of Trudovoye in the Zaporozhye Region.