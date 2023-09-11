Russia issues twice as many visas in eight months of 2023 than year ago — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian consular offices have issued more than 600,000 entry visas in the first eight months of 2023, which is twice as many as in the same period of 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In the first eight months of this year, Russian consular offices issued more than 600,000 entry visas. This is twice as many as in the same period in 2022," the diplomat said.

Zakharova also said that the share of issued electronic visas since the launch of the service amounted to 23%. According to the diplomat, the popularity of this new type of document will only grow.

Since August 1, 2023, foreign citizens can apply for a single electronic visa to Russia. It can be obtained by citizens of 55 states, including European ones. The visa gives the right to a single entry to Russia with a guest or business visit, as a tourist, as well as for participation in various events, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported earlier. Electronic visa is single-entry, it is valid for 60 days from the date of issuance with the authorized period of stay in Russia not exceeding 16 days.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.