Ukraine builds up forces near Avdeyevka for attacks in Donetsk area — military expert

DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have moved reserves, including heavy weapons, near Avdeyevka for attacks in the Donetsk area, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the acting DPR head, told TASS.

"Our intelligence indicates the strengthening of the enemy grouping near Avdeyevka. A large amount of NATO equipment, heavy weapons and a large number of Ukrainian servicemen have been transferred there. The enemy is preparing attacks in the Donetsk area," he said.

Gagin added that the intensity of the fighting on this part of the front has seriously increased.