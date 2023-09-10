Polling stations in DPR to close earlier due to high turnout

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Polling stations in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will close at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, five hours earlier than previously planned, due to a high turnout, the republic’s central election commission said on its Telegram channel.

After the first two days of the vote, including the early vote and the vote on exterritorial polling stations, the turnout for the DPR legislative elections was 74.01%. The vote to elect the Donetsk City Council already has the turnout of 68.32%.

"Since many residents of the republic have already cast their ballot in the early vote and during the first two days of the polls, the decision has been made to close the polling stations tomorrow [on Sunday] at 3:00 p.m.," the commission said.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the single voting day are running from September 8 to 10. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are taking part for the first time. Elections at various levels are to be held in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including direct elections of top officials in 21 regions, and elections of deputies to legislative bodies in 20 constituent entities.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is to elect 90 members of the regional parliament, the People’s Council and 435 members of local legislatures in 20 municipalities. A total of 615 polling stations in the region opened their doors on September 8.