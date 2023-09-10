{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Polling stations in DPR to close earlier due to high turnout

They will close at 15:00 Moscow time

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Polling stations in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will close at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, five hours earlier than previously planned, due to a high turnout, the republic’s central election commission said on its Telegram channel.

After the first two days of the vote, including the early vote and the vote on exterritorial polling stations, the turnout for the DPR legislative elections was 74.01%. The vote to elect the Donetsk City Council already has the turnout of 68.32%.

"Since many residents of the republic have already cast their ballot in the early vote and during the first two days of the polls, the decision has been made to close the polling stations tomorrow [on Sunday] at 3:00 p.m.," the commission said.

Elections in Russian regions within the framework of the single voting day are running from September 8 to 10. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are taking part for the first time. Elections at various levels are to be held in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including direct elections of top officials in 21 regions, and elections of deputies to legislative bodies in 20 constituent entities.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is to elect 90 members of the regional parliament, the People’s Council and 435 members of local legislatures in 20 municipalities. A total of 615 polling stations in the region opened their doors on September 8.

Unlike West, Russia opts for partnership in its education exports - deputy minister
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
West provoked conflict in Ukraine to slow down Russia’s development — Putin
Talking to young scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov, the head of state noted his previous conversation with the specialists in 2014
US has no ‘hard evidence’ of alleged cyberattacks via bilateral hotlines — Russian MFA
"The US builds up offensive ICT-capabilities, conducts 'hunt-forward' operations against Russia and employs its clients abroad", Artur Lyukmanov said
Next G20 summits to be held in Brazil, South Africa, US
Earlier, Bloomberg and Financial Times reported citing sources that China’s delegation tried to push for the US not organizing the G20 summit
Explosions reported in Sumy, Chernigov regions — Ukrainian media
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions
Russian planes destroy three boats with Ukrainian landing force heading towards Crimea
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian planes attacked enemy boats northeast of Zmeiny Island
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Implementation of Russian grain supply initiative started — diplomat
"Preliminary communications are underway and meetings at the level of experts from three sides are on the agenda," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said
Russian intelligence poses great threat to US, FBI director says
"The Russian traditional counterintelligence threat continues to loom large," the Hill newspaper quoted the chief as saying
Zelensky acknowledges hostilities, arms shipments to Kiev slow down
The Ukrainian president stated that, in order to speed up the counteroffensive, more Western vehicles are necessary, including modern warplanes
Russia may use force to defend its interests in World Ocean — doctrine
The new doctrine divides the areas of Russia’s interests in the World Ocean into vitally important, important, and others
Grand Prix of Kazan Muslim Film Festival goes to contestant from Iran
On September 5-9, the 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival was held in the capital of Tatarstan
West rigs global university ratings, drains away talents from Asia
This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Putin to meet Vice Premier of China, Vice President of Laos at EEF - Kremlin
They will visit Vladivostok and take part in the EEF
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Developing Russia-North Korea ties in line with ensuring regional security — Putin
Putin also pointed out that the Soviet Union was the first to recognize the new sovereign state
G20 diplomats hammer out compromise language on Ukraine - Bloomberg
The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10
Russia to start supplying free grain to six African nations soon — Putin
The shipment will start in two-three coming weeks, the Russian leader said
Mistake in use of ICTs may lead to all-out war — Russian MFA
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
Russian air defenses shoot down eight Ukrainian drones off Crimea
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was stopped early in the morning of September 10
At least six explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev — eyewitnesses
An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and some other regions
Vucic calls on Russia, China to raise Kosovo issue at UNGA
The Serbian president stressed earlier that his country was looking at requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due the threats to the lives and security of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Philippines works to launch direct air service with Russia — Russian honorary consul
It is reported that "Russian air carrier Aeroflot is interested in such flights"
G20 acknowledges difference of views, assessments of situation in Ukraine - declaration
G20 leaders also call for full implementation of grain deal
Britain remains major geopolitical adversary of Russia — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that "the many wars and conflicts that were triggered in Europe involving Russia against its interests can often be traced back to London"
Ukraine's activity towards Energodar is of terrorist nature — Karchaa
An adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern emphasized that the Ukrainian forces were aiming to hit homes and civilian infrastructure in the town
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
G20 countries note inadmissibility of nuclear weapons use in declaration
G20 countries also urged all states to observe the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, noting the importance of peaceful resolution of conflicts and dialogue
International coalition created 23 dangerous situations in skies over Syria in one day
In the Al-Tanf area, 12 violations were recorded per day
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Russian-Chinese ties hit highest point since Soviet times, senior Russian diplomat says
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted the rapid development of cooperation with India
West lying claiming Ukraine conflict triggered energy crisis, top Russian diplomat says
"But the sun didn’t always shine, the tides were low, the wind hardly blew and the investments into advanced forms of oil and gas production have decreased, so the crisis occurred," Sergey Lavrov said
Ukrainian forces shell DPR communities 69 times on September 9
The Ukrainian bombardments killed two men, the DPR's acting head Denis Pushilin said
Scholz briefs Pashinyan on Germany’s concerns over Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan can only be resolved through diplomacy, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said
Over 2.1 million Moscow residents vote online to elect mayor
In-person and absentee voting will take place in the Russian capital and Moscow region for three days - September 8, 9 and 10
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area
The five Ukrainian attacks that were repulsed in the Zaporozhye area came from Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the settlement of Verbovoye
Erdogan urges G20 leaders to meet Russian demands on grain deal
Turkish President is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Russian ambassador to South Africa presents UAE counterpart with symbolic BRICS banknote
The diplomat said the banknote was made in Russia
International experts find no violations in Kherson Region on second day of voting
International experts visited polling stations in five settlements of the Kherson region over two days
Russian forces eliminate up to 355 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week
Russian air defense forces intercepted 49 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine
Turnout in election of Donetsk republic’s legislature rises to above 70%
Based on the results of the first day, taking into account early voting and voting at extraterritorial polling stations, the turnout in the elections of members of the People's Council of the DPR was 59.04%, and in the elections of the Donetsk City Council - 56.10%
Putin announces ‘grand’ plans for national infrastructure development
Developing transport infrastructure is critical for Russia's future, the President noted
Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 1,300
Another 1,832 people were injured
Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Romania, US to hold naval exercise in Danube delta, Black Sea with US, Ukraine, allies
The maneuvers that will take place in the Romanian Navy area of responsibility will also involve forces from Bulgaria, the UK, Turkey, Ukraine and France
Ukraine’s West, East find it hard to co-exist in one state — Lavrov
The foreign minister recalled that the territories where threats were now emerging near Russia's borders "were part of both the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, and ended up as part of Ukraine only because it was one state then"
G20 leaders call for full implementation of grain deal — final declaration
The implementation of the deal "is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa," G20 leaders noted
Air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone over northwestern Crimea
Stay calm and trust official sources of information, the republic's head Sergey Aksyonov said
Gas supplies to resume if Bulgaria meets Gazprom’s requirements — Russian Ambassador
On April 27, Gazprom completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria in view of failure to pay in rubles within the prescribed period
Unlike West, Russia opts for partnership in its education exports - deputy minister
Belgium reviewed a third of applications for Russian assets release — newspaper
More than a thousand applications were submitted
Battlegroup East destroys two Ukrainian strongholds north of Nikolskoye — spokesman
According to Oleg Chekhov, the sites of temporary deployment of the 72nd Ukrainian mechanized brigade in Vodyanoye, places of accumulation of Ukrainian servicemen in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Novodonetskoye were also hit
Air defenses shoot down drone over Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry
The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by on-duty air defenses means, the Ministry said
New North Korean submarine to terrify enemies even if not nuclear-powered — Kim Jong Un
South Korea's Unification Ministry condemned the "futile" development of armaments by the North
Over 53% of voters cast their ballot in Zaporozhye Region
A total of 226 local election commissions operated
Russian forces destroy two Challenger tanks in Zaporozhye Region — acting governor
Yevgeny Balitsky also noted that four Challengers were now near Stepnogorsk and two in Orekhov
Some 20 flights delayed in Moscow airports
Four flights canceled
Over 100 terrorists killed in Syrian strikes on bases in Idlib, Hama
Over 80 militants were injured
Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in mayoral election
More than 13% of the capital's residents have already participated in the online voting
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accuses Armenia of aggravating situation in Karabakh
Armenia is rudely interfering in the internal affairs of the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Russia 'doesn’t need' Western-promoted pride agenda, says Lavrov
"They are doing this aggressively. This is what distinguishes Western democracies from other countries," the foreign minister stressed
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
‘Falcon Day’ to be held on the first day of Eastern Economic Forum
The forum was organized on behalf of the Russian government
Donetsk People’s Republic says Kiev troops shelled its territory 80 times in past day
As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed and five were injured
Kiev regime ramps up use of Western arms to attack Russian nuclear power, chemical plants
Alexander Kurenkov noted that the growth in Russia’s hazardous industrial sectors also heightens the potential risk of man-made catastrophes
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Damaged part of Crimean bridge to reopen to motor traffic September 15
It needs to put asphalt on it and to install the lights and road signs, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said
G20 summits not platform for resolving geopolitical issues — declaration
"Reaffirming that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and recognizing that while the G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, we acknowledge that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the document reads
FSB accuses Chita resident of treason for transmitting military information
The 21-year-old girl is accused of taking photos and videos of echelons of military equipment traveling by rail and military personnel being sent to the special military operation zone at the Chita airport
Morocco earthquake death toll hits 820 - portal
Another 672 people were affected
Russia’s strike potential increased significantly, Ukraine’s ex-presidential advisor says
Earlier, Oleg Soskin called to conclude a truce with Russia, to cancel the martial law and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
G20 talks on Ukraine were difficult - Russia’s sherpa
First of all, the collective position of the BRICS countries and other partners probably worked, Svetlana Lukash said
Observers reported 143 problems at polling stations across Russia
Based on the results of processing messages about possible violations, 78 were not confirmed
Number of POWs killed in Ukrainian strike on prison in Yelenovka climbs to 53 — DPR
According to DPR leader Denis Pushilin, in all, there had been 193 people at the penal colony
Philippines mull possibility of using Mir payment system — Russian honorary consul
It is reported that about 5 thousand Russians now permanently live in the Philippines
Burkina Faso’s military arrives in Niger — TV
On August 31, the government of Burkina Faso approved a bill to send the country's military forces to Niger to prevent terrorism
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Nigerien rebels accuse France of staging military intervention
According to the report, French troops are stationed in Ivory Coast, Senegal, Benin and other ECOWAS member countries
Russian artillerymen disrupt Ukrainian rotation in Krasny Liman with howitzer fire
A senior gunner of the D-20 howitzer with the call sign Kot said that the military hit an enemy fighting vehicle, an American M777 howitzer, and also worked on a Polish Krab howitzer
Armenia unlikely to leave CSTO in current situation, expert says
Speaking about the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Stanislav Pritchin, a senior researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the IMEMO RAS, pointed out that "it is Armenia that is raising the ante, for it wants to show that its security is really threatened."
G20 leaders call for greater role of developing nations in financial institutions
The G20 is also reportedly working to improve the effectiveness of and ease of access to multilateral development banks
Avtovaz sales almost double in August to 33,300 cars
Lada Granta remained the best-selling model
US may include ATACMS missiles in new military aid package to Ukraine — TV
Washington's plans for this type of weapon could change
Lugansk republic sees 60.99% turnout toward end of second voting day
According to the deputy chairman of the regional election commission, Marianna Sumskaya, in the afternoon, false reports were recorded about mining of some polling stations
G20 countries agree to act together to resolve conflicts — Russia’s sherpa
Svetlana Lukash pointed out that the Western countries had been insisting on the idea that "it is the Ukrainian conflict that is provoking all crises in the world right now: from food security to climate change."
G20 leaders call on WTO reform - declaration
They remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system
Brazilian president plans to visit BRICS summit in Russia, will invite Putin to G20
The Brazilian leader told Firstpost TV channel about this
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
Two Ukrainian drones downed over western Crimea
Air defenses have shot them, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said
Turnout at elections in Kherson Region above 62% on second day of voting
The turnout in the Genichesk municipal district was at 45.74%,the chair of the regional election commission Marina Zakharova said
Morocco earthquake death toll tops 2,000 — interior ministry
2059 people were injured
