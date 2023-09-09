Putin casts his vote at Moscow’s mayoral elections online

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in Russia’s nationwide Single Voting Day and cast his vote at Moscow’s mayoral elections online. Earlier Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that such a format had been chosen due to the president’s hectic schedule.

The vote in the Russian capital of Moscow is being held over three days this year - on September 8, 9 and 10. The Russian capital’s residents are voting for the city’s mayor and members of a local legislature in 13 municipalities. Sergey Sobyanin has been Moscow Mayor since 2010.