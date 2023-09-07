Western moves, including Ukraine-related, violate UN Charter — diplomat

BRUSSELS, September 7. /TASS/. Western actions, including those undertaken in connection with the Ukrainian conflict, have nothing to do with principles of the UN Charter, acting Russian permanent representative to the EU Kirill Logvinov said on Thursday.

In his words, "the West is doing its utmost to maintain its global hegemony, including through the imposition of certain ‘rules’ to which no one has signed up, but on which the world order is allegedly supposed to be based."

"This is a world order where someone's parochial interests are presented as universal, where sanctions are used indiscriminately and without any respect for international law, where all dissent and alternative points of view are suppressed, where the problems of ensuring human rights and the fair provision of humanitarian assistance to those in need are turned inside out and become objects of political bargaining," the Russian diplomat said during a meeting of ambassadors to EU from the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, held at Russia’s Permanent Mission to the European Union.

"As a result of such policies, we are witnessing numerous cases of the Western ‘double standards,’" he continued. "One of the most unacceptable examples for us is when the European Union pretends to advocate respect for the rights of national minorities, while in reality it covers up Kyiv in its policy of discrimination against the Russian and Russian-speaking population of Ukraine."

"Such Western actions have nothing to do with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the UN as an organization designed to ensure multilateralism and co-ordination of world politics. This is why the work of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter has assumed truly global significance," Logvinov added.

He went on to say that "today, the question of the future of international relations is more pressing than ever: through the establishment of a sustainable consensus based on a balance of interests or through the aggressive and explosive promotion of hegemony."

"The same applies to the ‘Ukrainian issue,’ which cannot be considered separately from the geopolitical context. The situation in and around Ukraine constitutes just one element of attempts by a small group of Western states to reverse the objective processes of forming a multipolar architecture of international relations. The unprecedented unilateral restrictive measures against Russia and the choice in favor of confrontation with our country are in line with the West's desire to ‘cling’ to its monopoly in world processes at any cost," the diplomat continued.

In his opinion, "the European Union's reliance on the so-called ‘peace formula’ and its public denial of any other proposals put forward by other international players also fits into this Western logic."

"Meanwhile, this Ukrainian ‘plan’ is not only unable to seek a negotiated diplomatic solution to the crisis, but represents a senseless ultimatum to Russia, on the basis of which a peaceful settlement is impossible," the acting Russian envoy to the EU said.