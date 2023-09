MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. An inquiry into alleged espionage by the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, published in Moldova, is fake news, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The purpose of similar ‘espionage inquiries’ is well-known. They constitute [an example of] disinformation, presented as a set of unsubstantiated accusations, and are characterized by doublespeak and deliberate misinterpretations," she said.