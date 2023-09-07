Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod region over 100 times in past 24 hours

TASS, September 7. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Russia’s Belgorod region about 100 times over the past 24 hours, and dropped 16 explosive devices from unmanned aerial vehicles, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled from a mortar ten times. No one was injured. One car was damaged. The enemy fired 17 mortar shells at the village of Sereda, and 13 shrapnel munitions were dropped from a drone. There were no casualties or damage. In addition, the Shebekino automobile checkpoint was shelled four times," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, the Ukrainian forces fired four artillery shells each on the outskirts of the villages of Ilek-Penkovka and Kolotilovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, two shells on the outskirts of the village of Repyakhovka, seven and 14 artillery shells respectively on the outskirts of the villages of Staroselye and Vyazovoye. There were no casualties, however, power lines were damaged. They have already been restored.

The governor added that the Ukrainian forces fired five artillery shells at the village of Krasny Khutor. There, the Russian units downed an enemy drone by electronic warfare means, with no casualties or damage. He added that in the Valuisky district, the village of Sobolevka came under artillery fire twice, which resulted in dry grass catching fire on an area of 100 square meters. The fire was later extinguished. An enemy artillery shell landed in the village of Urazovo, damaging facade, windows and roof of a private residence. In the Volokonovsky district, the enemy dropped an explosive device from a drone on the outskirts of the Plotvyanka village, and fired seven mortar shells on the outskirts of the Stariy village, with no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district.

In the Graivoronsky district, two explosive devices were dropped from a drone on the outskirts of the village of Dronovka. No casualties or damage were reported. The village of Bezymeno also came under mortar fire four times, the governor added.