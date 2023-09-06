UN’s work on memorandum with Moscow within grain deal virtually suspended — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The activities on ensuring the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum within the grain deal have been virtually suspended, with the global organization no longer sending regular progress reports to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Respective activities (ensuring the implementation of the memorandum - TASS) have been virtually suspended by now: UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan who is in charge of the agreements, received an invitation to come to Moscow for holding another round of consultations in July, but even regular progress reports are no longer being submitted now," the ministry said, adding that the question of the UN’s future plans on the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum thus remains open as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has assured of the lack of intention to quit the agreement.

Moreover, the UN Secretary-General "is still mum on the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline as well despite his special visit to Kiev on March 8 and a separate proposal on April 26," according to the statement.

The Russian ministry reiterated the country’s principal position voiced by the president Vladimir Putin on September 4.

"We will be able to consider the possibility of reviving the Black Sea Initiative, but only after the requirements on removing the status of sanctions from Russian companies operating in the field of agriculture products and fertilizers are fully implemented," the statement said.

The ministry added that Moscow will continue exporting domestically-produced food and fertilizers, which will facilitate stabilization of global prices and improvement of their general availability, and that it will not give up efforts on supply of products to countries in need for free.