New UN proposals cannot be basis to normalize Russian agricultural exports

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Four new proposals of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are not the new ones and cannot be the basis for progress in normalizing Russian agricultural exports, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The UN Secretary-General and his experts put forward four allegedly ‘breakthrough’ proposals this time - SWIFT for a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank, insurance platform creation, unblocking of foreign assets of Russian fertilizer producers and arranging access of our vessels to European ports. The Russian side is required in exchange to give guarantees of immediate and full restoration of the Black Sea Initiative," the ministry said.

"In reality, current proposals, just as previous ideas of the UN staff, do not contain any new elements and cannot be the basis to achieve qualitative progress for normalizing our agricultural exports," the foreign ministry added.