Buildings, port infrastructure damaged in Ukraine’s Odessa Region

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Adminsitrative buildings and port infrastructure were damaged in unspecified areas of the southern Ukrainian Odessa Region, the region’s head Oleg Kiper said.

"Damage and fires were reported in several populated areas. Port infrastructure was also damaged," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

In his words, administrative buildings were also damaged in certain urban localities. The official did not disclose the names of these areas.

An air raid warning was issued for the entire territory of Ukraine earlier in the day.