Russian air defenses destroy drone over Crimea — top brass

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. A drone was destroyed over Crimea as Kiev made another attempt to attack facilities on Russian soil, Russia’s Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On the morning of September 5, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on Russian soil with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle was foiled. Air defense forces on duty destroyed a drone over the Republic of Crimea," the defense agency reported.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was downed over the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula in the early hours of September 4.