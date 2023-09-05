Ukrainian shelling hinders extinguishing fires in Novaya Kakhovka — mayor

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces prevent extinguishing the fires caused by the shelling of Novaya Kakhovka by starting new shelling, Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev said.

"The fires are almost constant. We manage to extinguish them, not only with the help of the Emergencies Ministry, but also with the help of local volunteers and volunteer fire brigades. However, as soon as we start extinguishing the fires, the shelling begins," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

Leontyev pointed out that the current situation in the city is "a continuation of what began after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant collapse."

"People are forced to simply leave some settlements because of the need to save themselves," the mayor noted, stressing that the situation remained difficult due to increased Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, Leontyev emphasized that the evacuation was not planned as the authorities and the residents were trying to restore peaceful life.