DONETSK, September 5. /TASS/. Four people have been injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk’s Kirovsky district, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

"Two men and two women were wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the Kirovsky district," the mayor said on his Telegram channel.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC), the Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk from 155 mm artillery.