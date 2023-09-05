Russian Grad MLRS crews destroy Ukrainian ammo depot near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Grad multiple rocket launcher crews of Russia’s Central Military District destroyed a Ukrainian mortar crew and an ammunition depot belonging to Ukrainian nationalists in the Krasny Liman direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Upon receiving the coordinates for the location of an enemy mortar crew, the [Russian] soldiers arrived at the area of combat operations. Having deployed the combat vehicle <…>, the artillerymen aimed it at the target and destroyed the enemy at a distance of about 10 kilometers with a salvo of 122mm caliber rockets. Also, the servicemen wiped out concentrations of Ukrainian personnel who were planning a rotation of a unit at the stronghold, firing a second salvo," the defense agency specified.

Drones were used for aiming control and air surveillance, the Defense Ministry added.