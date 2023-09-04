Date of Putin’s meeting with Xi to be announced in due time — Kremlin spokesman

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is being agreed upon and will be announced in due time, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As of now, we are not announcing any concrete dates," he said.

"Since the schedule of contacts at various levels is quite full, both between ministries, and, of course, at the top level, the dates for bilateral communication are being agreed upon," he said. "We will inform you about this in due time."

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, "no concrete conversation has been held" about Putin’s visit to China. "So far, it is difficult to say because, you know, we did not go to the Group of Twenty and BRICS summits. The situation is such that it is difficult to say now," he said.

He recalled how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Russia was agreed upon. "Originally, we agreed that we will go to Turkey. So, here (in the case of a visit to China - TASS), it depends on many things," he added.