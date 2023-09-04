Agreement among Russia, Turkey and Qatar not replacing grain deal — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. A possible agreement among Russia, Turkey and Qatar on deliveries of one million metric tons of grain to the poorest countries will not be an alternative to the grain deal, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"As regards grain, we do not consider the joint work with Turkey and probably with Qatar on deliveries of one million metric tons of grain as an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal," Putin said. Ukraine "that has its own interests" also participated in the grain deal, the Russian leader noted.

"So this is not a substitution but this will be definitely a huge contribution on our side to solving food problems of African countries. This is an absolutely obvious thing," the head of state stressed.