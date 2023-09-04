Top Italian diplomat calls upcoming Putin-Erdogan meeting 'important'

ROME, September 4. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, who is on a visit to China, has called the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan important.

"[The meeting] is important and I believe that everything must be done to reach an agreement on all issues [related to the conflict in Ukraine]," the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying.

In particular, Tajani mentioned the grain trade, the resumption of which he said could be "a small step towards peace."

On Monday, Erdogan will travel to Sochi for talks with Putin. A source in Ankara's political circles told TASS that the Turkish leader plans to discuss, among other things, the viability of the grain deal in light of the new UN conditions.