Russia hands over another batch of food aid to Madagascar, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia handed over another batch of food aid to Madagascar, 322.5 tons of yellow peas were delivered to the port of the republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"On August 31, a symbolic ceremony of handing over the next batch of food aid delivered by Russia to Madagascar in cooperation with the World Food Program took place at the Russian Embassy in Antananarivo," the ministry noted.

"322.5 tons of yellow peas were delivered to the port of Toamasina as part of the implementation of plans Malagasy authorities to provide educational institutions in the south of the country with school meals."

As the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, on the Malagasy side "deep gratitude was expressed for the systemic assistance provided by Russia, and a firm commitment to further strengthening our bilateral partnerships was confirmed."

Speaking to the ceremony Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Madagascar Andrey Andreyev noted "the strength of the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation existing between Moscow and Antananarivo." He also spoke about the results of the second Russia-Africa summit, held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, in which the government delegation of Madagascar took place.

The solemn event was attended by high-ranking officials, including the general secretaries of the ministries of foreign affairs and national education of Madagascar, the deputy chairman of the National Assembly, senators, deputies, prominent public and political figures, journalists, as well as representatives of the Friends of Russia in Madagascar association.