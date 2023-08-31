Erdogan-Putin meeting planned to take place in Sochi on September 4 — source in Turkey

ISTANBUL, August 31. /TASS/. A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned in Sochi on September 4, a diplomat in Turkey told TASS on Thursday.

"For the time being, the meeting is scheduled to take place on September 4," the diplomat said.

Ankara has not yet announced the official date for Erdogan’s arrival in Russia. Earlier, a diplomat told TASS that Erdogan and Putin may meet in Sochi on September 4.

On Wednesday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would soon announce exactly when Erdogan will visit Russia.

The two leaders are expected to focus on the grain deal, with Ankara seeking to extend the agreement in its previous form, and the Ukraine crisis. Turkey has repeatedly offered its mediation services on the latter issue.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will discuss arrangements for Erdogan’s visit in Moscow on August 31 and September 1. In particular, he will hold talks with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.