Russian forces destroy three drones over Bryansk — governor

TASS, August 31. The National Guard (Rosgvardiya) has destroyed three drones over Bryansk using an anti-drone gun and a special carbine, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"The National Guard forces used an anti-drone gun and a special carbine to shoot down three aircraft-type drones over Bryansk," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, there were no casualties or damage. "Operational and emergency services are working at the site," Bogomaz said.

He pointed out that the drones were downed thanks to the vigilance of the city's residents who reported the detection of suspicious aircraft over Bryansk. "In order to verify the reports, the National Guard and the Interior Ministry units were dispatched," the governor said.