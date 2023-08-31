Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian artillery guns in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"Units of the [Russian] Dnepr battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the Kherson area, destroying a 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system with ammunition and its three-member crew and a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site (casualties: 12 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and eight others received wounds of varying severity) and knocking out four motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

In the Kakhovka direction, Russian forces wiped out a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition, he said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition and an enemy fire emplacement in the island zone, the spokesman said.