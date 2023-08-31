Early voting begins in DPR, with 495 polling stations available

DONETSK, August 31. /TASS/. Early voting kicked off in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, with mobile election teams from as many as 495 polling stations being ready to deliver services to voters across the region, the regional election commission told TASS.

"Early voting began in the region, with 495 polling stations being open," the commission said.

In early August, Vladimir Vysotsky, chair of the DPR’s election commission, released a list of cities and towns where circumstances allow for voting to be held. Territories facing most risks include some districts of Donetsk and Makeyevka, as well as Gorlovka, Volnovakha and Yasinovataya.

Early voting in the DPR will last through September 7.

Russia’s nationwide single voting day in 2023 will be held on September 10. The DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will participate in it for the first time ever. In particular, the DPR will elect 90 People’s Council’s (legislative body) lawmakers and 435 delegates in 20 municipal districts.