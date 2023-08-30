Russian air defense systems down two drones over Bryansk region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Kiev attempted to attack facilities on Russian territory, but Russian air defense systems intercepted two drones over the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On the evening of 30 August, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," the Ministry said. "Two fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of Bryansk region."

The Ministry also noted that a missile was downed over Crimea.

"A Ukrainian missile was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the statement reads.

Previously, the Defense Ministry reported that a Black Sea Fleet naval aviation plane destroyed four Ukrainian speed boats carrying a landing party of up to 50 personnel in the Black Sea. Later, the Ministry reported elimination of Ukrainian military speed boats east of the Snake Island in the Black Sea twice.