Top diplomats to discuss how Russia can help fight wildfires in Turkey

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey, Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, plan to discuss potential ways Moscow can assist Ankara in fighting the ongoing wildfires in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers will outline options for additional firefighting assistance to Turkey," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that in July 2023, Moscow had once again extended a helping hand to Turkey in its fight against the natural disasters. "On July 18, two Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft were promptly sent to the country to help extinguish forest fires on the Aegean Sea coast per Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order. Russian experts made a significant contribution to fighting the fires, dropping over 1,300 metric tons of water on blazes in the cities of Izmir and Mugla," the statement said.

In addition, Lavrov and Fidan plan to thoroughly discuss ways to ensure the comprehensive security of Russian tourists in Turkey.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Fidan would visit Russia from August 31 to September 1 to hold consultations with Lavrov on the situation in Ukraine and the schedule of high-level communication.