Russia, Turkey discussing Putin's alternative to grain deal — MFA

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow is considering an initiative by Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Turkey with 1 million tons of grain for processing and shipping to countries in need as a working alternative to the Black Sea deal. This is according to a statement on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey [Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan] intend to work on the parameters for implementing the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to supply 1 million tons of Russian grain to Turkey at a reduced price with the financial support of Qatar, after which it will be processed at Turkish enterprises and then sent to the neediest countries," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Russia considers this project "an optimal working alternative to the Black Sea deal."

Nevertheless, Lavrov intends to point out to his Turkish counterpart that Russia considers all ships going to Ukraine to be potential carriers of military cargo.

"[The parties will discuss] the situation that occurred after the Black Sea initiative to export grain from Ukrainian ports was terminated on July 18 of this year. We will once again lay out Russia’s position to Turkey as per the statement from the Russian Defense Ministry dated July 19 this year - ships to Ukraine are considered potential carriers of military cargo involved in the conflict on the side of Kiev," the ministry stressed.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Russia on August 31 - September 1 to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.