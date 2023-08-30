Lavrov highlights need to standardize OSCE’s activities in call with chairperson-in-office

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov highlighted the need to standardize the activities of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in a phone call with Bujar Osmani, OSCE chairperson-in-office and North Macedonian foreign minister.

"On August 30, North Macedonia initiated a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Bujar Osmani, OSCE chairperson-in-office and North Macedonian foreign minister," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Sergey Lavrov highlighted the need to standardize the OSCE’s activities based on the rules of procedure and the resumption of efforts to develop and adopt decisions solely in accordance with the fundamental rule of consensus," the ministry added.

The parties also discussed pressing issues on the OSCE agenda. "The focus was on the systemic crisis the organization is facing, the prospects for the appointment of an OSCE chairperson-in-office for 2024 and heads of executive bodies, as well as on obstacles hindering an agreement on the organization’s unified budget for the current year," the ministry said.