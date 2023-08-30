Kiev regime’s drone attacks on Russia display of 'sheer futility,' Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attempts to attack Russian territory using drones overnight on Wednesday demonstrate the "sheer futility" of the situation the Ukrainian authorities find themselves in and the death throes of the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

In the early morning hours of August 30, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were deployed in several attempted attacks on a number of Russian regions. In Crimea, seaborne drones were used in an attempted attack on Sevastopol harbor.

"Obviously, these are the death throes of the Kiev regime; mindless hatred, malice and the lack of any prospects for their own development have engendered this type of terrorist activity. [They have] simply run out of options; [it is a display of] sheer futility," she said in remarks to Sputnik radio.