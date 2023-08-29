Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian command post with arms and documents in DPR

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian Guard’s personnel uncovered a camouflaged Ukrainian marine infantry command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Guard’s press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Guardsmen uncovered a command post of an air assault company from the Ukrainian army’s 36th separate marine infantry brigade whose approaches were booby-trapped. At the command post, the Russian Guardsmen discovered operational situation maps, schemes of strongholds, personnel lists, documentation, including evening roll-call records, books for the issuance of weapons and ammunition, methodological instructions of the Ukrainian army’s general staff, and also the uniform and personal belongings of Air Assault Company Commander Senior Lieutenant Vadim Melnichenko," the press office said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian Guardsmen withdrew a whole arsenal of foreign-made armaments and ammunition for their destruction, including Polish RPG-76 Komar grenade launchers, assault rifles and machine-guns of various models, over 1,000 cartridges, more than 100 grenade launcher rockets, about 50 mortar rounds and approximately 70 mines and grenades, the press office said.