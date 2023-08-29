Ukrainian attacks leave two civilians dead, eight more wounded in DPR in past day

DONETSK, August 29. /TASS/. Two civilian residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and another eight people were injured in Ukrainian attacks in the past day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported on Tuesday.

"In the past day, two civilians were reported killed in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district and Gorlovka’s Nikitovsky district," the mission said in a statement. According to it, eight more civilians in the Kievsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk and in two districts of Gorlovka sustained wounds of varying severity.

Gorlovka, Golmovsky, Donetsk, Zaitsevo, Luganskoye, and Makeyevka as well as Yasinovataya and its suburbs came under attack, with a total of 277 shells and other munitions being fired on those localities.