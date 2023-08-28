Russia set to further develop relations with Zimbabwe — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is set to continue developing comprehensive partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation with Zimbabwe following the presidential election in the African country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

On the night of August 27, Zimbabwe’s electoral commission announced that incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the presidential election, defeating 10 other candidates as he received 52.6% of the vote.

"Moscow reiterates its principled commitment to the further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and mutually advantageous cooperation with the friendly Republic of Zimbabwe, to close interaction in international and regional affairs," it said.

"The results of the popular expression of will demonstrate the wide support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s course toward strengthening statehood and ensuring domestic stability, carrying out reforms to create conditions for the country’s further development on the basis of ensuring the rights and interests of various groups and categories of Zimbabwean society," the ministry stressed.