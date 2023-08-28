Ukrainian shelling damages about 2,000 apartment buildings, 5,000 private homes in Donetsk

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces have damaged about 2,000 apartment buildings and 5,000 private houses in Donetsk since the beginning of 2022, said Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"We can say now that Donetsk has suffered quite serious damage, as the enemy has damaged about 2,000 apartment buildings and some 5,000 private houses just since the beginning of 2022," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Pushilin added that the situation remained tense as the Ukrainian armed forces had been actively using cluster munitions to attack residential areas in the past few months. Such munitions do not always explode immediately, and thus are known for causing high levels of civilian casualties.

The Donetsk leader urged city residents to notify the authorities of any munitions they see and refrain from approaching them to avoid being harmed by an explosive bomblet.